Fire guts 14 houserafts on Khwae Noi

The fire gutted houserafts at Saiyok Mantra Resort on the Khwae Noi river in Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi province. The fire on Sunday caused about 10 million baht damage. (Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Fire destroyed 14 of the 16 houserafts at a resort on the Khwae Noi river in Sai Yok district on Sunday afternoon, causing about 10 million baht damage. There were no casualties.

The fire at Saiyok Mantra Resort near Kaeng Pralom village in tambon Sai Yok began about 3.45pm, Pol Capt Kasan Para, a duty investigator at Sai Yok, said.

Fire trucks and crews from several municipalities were sent the scene, along with teams of rescuers.

The blaze started on a raft with a swimming pool in the middle of 16 houserafts moored together at a bend of the Khwae Noi river. The flames spread quickly on both sides and already had a good hold when fire crews arrived.

The fires were finally extinguished about 6.30pm but by then had gutted 14 houserafts, which were all built with inflammable materials including thatched roofing. The damage was estimated at 10 million baht. There were no casualties.

An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the fire.

Mingkwan Thirasilp, a member of the Kanchanaburi Rescue Foundation committee, said all houserafts on the river should be have portable water pumps for use in such emergencies.