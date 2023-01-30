Truck rear-ends 15 vehicles, one person killed

Damaged vehicles block the highway after a trailer truck crashed into them on a downhill slope of the Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district on Sunday night. Fifteen other vehicles were damaged, one person killed and six others injured. (Photo: Koophai Klangdong)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A 22-wheel trailer truck with a drunk driver at the wheel crashed into 15 other vehicles on a downhill stretch of the Mitrapap highway in Pak Chong district on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring six others, police said.

The accident occurred about 7.20pm on the Saraburi-bound side of the highway between kilometre markers 36-37 in tambon Phayayen. It caused about two hours of traffic congestion.

The Surat Thani-registered trailer truck, loaded with river rocks for landscaping, was running downhill and ran into 15 other vehicles travelling ahead of it - two vans, four pickups and nine sedans. One traveller was killed and six others injured. The injured were admitted to Muak Lek Hospital.

The truck driver, identified only as Anusorn, 42, was taken to Klang Dong police station for questioning. Police said he had a blood-alcohol level of 300 mg/dL, far in excess of the 50 mg/dL limit.

He was charged with drink-driving and recklessness causing death and injuries and property damage.