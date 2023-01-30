Air pollution warning for Bangkok

Unsafe levels of fine dust are forecast for the capital city from Tuesday to Friday due to stagnant air and extensive burn-off in Cambodia.

A high pressure systems from China would cover the country and cause stagnant air which would result in the accumulation of dust particles that could reach unsafe levels from Jan 31-Feb 3, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.

"There are more hotspots due to biomass burn-off in Cambodia. Northeasterly winds are blowing the dust of burnt biomass to the Gulf of Thailand but on Feb 1 and 2 the wind direction will change. The easterly wind will bring more biomass dust to Bangkok," Mr Chadchart said.

He advised people in the city to wear face masks when outdoors, but to try to avoid outdoor activities.

From Tuesday to Friday, businesses and employees should work from home where possible, to avoid the pollution, the governor said.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency reported 771 hotspots in Thailand, 1,996 in Cambodia, 683 in Laos, 647 in Myanmar, 384 in Vietnam and one in Malaylia on Sunday.