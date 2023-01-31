American YouTuber found dead in Pattaya house

Police examine the bedroom in the house where American YouTuber Laith Abdallah Algaz was found dead on Monday night, at a housing estate in Pattaya, Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: An American YouTuber was found dead in a house at Pattaya Lagoon housing village in Bang Lamung district on Monday night.

The discovery of his body was reported to Pattaya police about 8.25pm. Police, medics from Bang Lamung Hospital and rescuers were sent to the house, in Soi Ko Phai, tambon Nong Prue.

Laith Abdallah Algaz, 35, was found dead in the toilet of a bedroom on the second floor. He was wearing only a shirt and had been bleeding from the mouth and nose. His face was smeared with blood.

Algaz was believed to have died about five hours previously.



The room appeared to have been ransacked.



Housekeeper Aicha Humera, 25, said Algaz's body was discovered by a friend who came to check on why he was unale to contact the man. The door was locked when he arrived and she unlocked it for him with a spare key.

Police investigators learned that Algaz was a YouTuber who uploaded stories and videos about food supplements and exercise on YouTube. He had about 100,000 followers. The man had a history of bipolar disorder.

Police were still investigating the cause of death. The body was sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy.