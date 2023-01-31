Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Checkpoint police transferred, face charges over extortion of actress
Thailand
General

Checkpoint police transferred, face charges over extortion of actress

published : 31 Jan 2023 at 12:21

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Taiwanese actress Charlene An pays respect to the Erawan shrine in Bangkok during her recent New Year holiday. (Photo from her Instagram account)
Taiwanese actress Charlene An pays respect to the Erawan shrine in Bangkok during her recent New Year holiday. (Photo from her Instagram account)

Two police officers and five non-commissioned officers at Huai Khwang station have been transferred to inactive posts over the alleged extortion of a visiting Taiwanese actress.

Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, ordered the transfers on Monday.

The written order identified the transferred policemen as Pol Capt Yodrit Langkulsen, deputy inspector for crime suppression, Pol Capt Patiphan Sirichaiwathana, deputy inspector for administration, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Athiwet Julaphan, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Krisada Khammana, Pol Sgt Chalermchai Siriwangso, Pol Sgt Wacharanont Chaoyong and Pol Sgt Nanthawat Suwanna.

They were transferred to the operations centre of Metropolitan Police Division 1 ahead of a disciplinary and criminal investigation.

The transfer order referred to reports of Huai Khwang policemen extorting 27,000 baht from Taiwanese actress Charlene An in exchange for ignoring her possession of a prohibited vaping device at a checkpoint they set up on Ratchadaphisek Road in front of the Chinese embassy, about 2am on Jan 4.

Ms An was on holiday in Bangkok at the time and was travelling in a Grab taxi with friends, on their way back to their hotel.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (8)
MOST RECENT
Business

Tourist arrivals on Koh Samui top 200,000 in January

SURAT THANI: More than 200,000 tourists visited Koh Samui in January, giving a welcome boost to the tourist island's economy.

13:52
World

Final broadcast

The BBC’s Arabic Radio aired its last broadcast, ending 85 years of programming on the network’s first foreign-language service — one depended on by millions of listeners.

13:38
Business

Fuel consumption up 13.5% last year

Domestic fuel consumption rose 13.5% year-on-year last year on the country's reopening and improving Covid-19 situation, the Department of Energy Business reported.

13:32