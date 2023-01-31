11,548 drivers lost licence points in first 3 weeks

Pedestrians use a crossing at busy Asok intersection in Bangkok. The fine for not stopping has been increased four-fold to 4,000 baht, with loss of one point on the driver's licence. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

A total of 11,548 drivers have lost licence points in the three weeks since the demerits system began on Jan 9, with Chai Nat province having the most offenders.

The most common offence was motorists’ failure to display their annual vehicle tax payment sticker, 3,557 out of the 11,548 offenders, followed by having no licence plates (1709) and speeding (1,686), National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas said in a press release.

Chai Nat province recorded the highest number of offenders, with 1,478. Bangkok was second (1,472) and Khon Kaen third (211), said Pol Gen Damrongsak.

Drivers who lose all 12 points will have their licence suspended for 90 days. If they fail to comply with the suspension order they face a jail term of up to 3 months and/or fine up of up to 10,000 baht.

People could check their points via website E-ticket PTM and the “Khub Dee” app, or ask traffic police at all police stations, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

He urged drivers to pay heed to traffic rules to avoid losing points, and avoid risky road behaviour that leads to accidents.

Pol Gen Damrongsak and Dr Thaejing Siripanit, secretary-general of the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation, on Tuesday jointly presented 28 cash awards worth 180,000 baht to people who submitted winning videos of traffic violations recorded by their car dashcams during the seven-day New Year road safety campaign, and videos of road accidents in November and December last year.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) implemented the demerit point system on Jan 9, in a move intended to improve driving discipline and road safety in the kingdom.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said every licence holder starts with 12 points, with graduated deductions for traffic offences.