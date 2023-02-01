Dust levels unsafe in 53 provinces, including Bangkok

The level of PM2.5 particulates exceeded safety standards at 90 air-quality monitoring stations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on Wednesday morning. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

PM2.5 dust levels above the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre were reported in 53 provinces across the country, including Bangkok and its suburbs, on Wednesday morning.

The worst hit area was in tambon Lat Yai of Muang district in Samut Sakhon province, with harmful levels of PM2.5 dust at 132mcg/m³, the Pollution Control Department’s air pollution centre reported on Wednesday.

Bangkok and its suburbs remained blanketed in smog, with PM2.5 dust exceeding safe levels at 90 air-quality monitoring stations. Three areas in Bangkok were reported to be unhealthy - Phet Kasem 81 Road in Nong Khaem district, Srinagarindra Road in Prawet district and Bang Na-Trat Road in Bang Na district.

In the North, dust particle levels were measured at 38-100 mcg/m³, with fine dust exceeding safe levels in parts of Chiang Mai, Lampang, Nakhon Sawan, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Mae Hong Son and Lamphun provinces.

In the Northeast, PM2.5 dust particles ranged from 53-115 mcg/m³ in parts of 16 provinces - Buri Ram, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Loei, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchatani, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakon, Uthai Thani, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Si Sa Ket, Kalasin, Nong Bua Lamphu and Chaiyaphum.

In the Central Plains, dust levels were at 37-132 mcg/m³, with dust exceeding safe levels in parts in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Lop Buri, Sing Buri and Ang Thong.

In the East, PM2.5 dust was measured at 38-64 mcg/m³, with dust exceeding safety levels in parts of five provinces - Rayong, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo and Prachin Buri.

The South was more fortunate with the air quality good and particulate dust at normal levels in all areas.