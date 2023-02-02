Anti-Tatmadaw protests in Bangkok

Section
Thailand
Rally calls for Thai, govt, world support

published : 2 Feb 2023 at 05:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Poramet Tangsathaporn

Hundreds of Myanmar protesters hold photos of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok yesterday to mark the second anniversary of the military coup in the neighbouring country on Feb 1, 2021. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
Myanmar protesters are calling on the Thai government to support them and the National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar in restoring true democracy and overthrowing the Tatmadaw.

The NUG is a Myanmar government in exile, formed by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a group of elected lawmakers and members of parliament ousted in the 2021 Myanmar coup d'état.

The Myanmar immigrant worker's union in Thailand, called Bright Future, led about 500 Myanmar workers on Wednesday to protest in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok to mark the second anniversary of the military's ousting of the elected government.

Suraj Kiri, a leading member of Bright Future, told the Bangkok Post that his union represents Myanmar workers in Thailand that gathered to demonstrate their power to protest against the Tatmadaw in their home nation.

He added that the protest was aimed at calling for support from Thai people and the Thai government to assist them in helping restore democracy in Myanmar.

"We are here today because we want Thai people to support us and at the same time we want the Thai government to support us and the National Unity Government, not the military government," he said.

One of the protesters, Momyo Zaw Zaw, in his early 30s, said the protest on Wednesday was a gathering of Myanmar workers from across Thailand to show their determination to protect their motherland from the military government.

A declaration was read out at the protest that said the last two years had been one of the darkest periods in Myanmar's history and that many people had been killed by the military regime.

It urged the Thai government and the international community to boycott Myanmar's military government.

It also said that Myanmar's people could be successful in overthrowing the junta if the international community joins forces to support them.

It echoed NUG calls for a second phase of popular protests known as the Spring Revolution.

According to Burma News International 2023 is seen by the opposition as a period when allied ethnic armed organisations and revolutionary forces would wage a "final battle" to overthrow the Tatmadaw.

