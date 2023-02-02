Phu Kradueng Park review 'in progress'

Pha Lom Sak cliff at Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei is a popular viewpoint for tourists who want to see an entire view of the sunset. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei is being assessed by the Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) as part of the kingdom's bid to see it listed as an Asean Heritage Park (AHP), officials say.

Provincial governor Siriwat Pinitpanich recently presided over a public discussion on the listing of the park, which was joined by over 70 people from state agencies, stakeholders and locals.

Suphamit Jarutanyalak, chief of Protected Areas Regional Office 8 in Khon Kaen, said the assessment is being conducted by the ACB on behalf of the Asean Heritage Committee.

Phu Kradueng National Park is known for its unique geographical features, covering a total of 350 square kilometres, with its highest point at 1.31km above sea level.

Ninety-eight percent of the park is covered with trees, and it is home to rare wildlife such as serows, lar gibbons, Sunda pangolins and elongated tortoises.

In March, cabinet proposed Phu Kradueng National Park, along with Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Namnao National Park in Phetchabun, be listed as AHPs.

The Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning has submitted the documents needed to the ACB, which serves as the AHP Programme secretariat.

The AHP assessment will be considered by the Asean Working Group on Nature Conservation and Biodiversity before proposing it at an Asean Ministerial Meeting on Environment.

Thailand currently has seven AHPs: Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan-Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park-Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting Area, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and Khao Sok National Park.