Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

The screenshot from the Facebook of Chuvit Kamolvisit shows a video call between him and Taiwanese actress Charlene An after the press conference of her Singaporean friend in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Videograb)

Six policemen at Huai Khwang station face the charges of taking bribes in connection with alleged extortion of a Taiwanese actress's group at a checkpoint on Jan 4.

The charges were brought against Pol Capt Yodrit Langdulsen, deputy inspector for crime suppression, Pol Capt Patiphan Sirichaiwatana, deputy inspector for general administration, Pol Sen Sgt Maj Krisada Khammana, Pol Sgt Chalermchai Siriwangso, Pol Sgt Wacharanont Khaoyong and Pol Sgt Nanthawat Suwanna.

The charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment and a fine of up to 400,000 baht under Section 149 of the Criminal Code's provisions on bribery.

Another senior sergeant major who was assigned to the same checkpoint was spared from the bribery charges because he was responding to another incident at the time.

Earlier the law enforcers were charged with dereliction of duty for failing to take legal action against the group's illegal possession of vapourisers.

The bribery charges were laid after a Singaporean man told reporters on Wednesday that he paid 27,000 baht to the officers for the freedom of his group, which included Taiwanese actress Charlene An, from the checkpoint where police found his vaping devices.

The 33-year-old actress on Thursday posted a video clip to thank whistle blower and former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit for standing by her side in this controversy.

Mr Chuvit held a press conference at his hotel on Wednesday for the 29-year-old Singaporean man who identified himself only as "Sky" to speak about the incident at the police checkpoint in Huai Khwang district.

On Thursday Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thammasuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the six policemen who were additionally charged first confessed but later denied the wrongdoings.

However, investigators had surveillance camera footage given by the private sector that could provide further evidence, he said.

The commander confirmed that the tourists in the actress's group would not be charged with bribery because it was the case of extortion.