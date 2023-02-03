Two arrested, 5.7m speed pills seized in Chiang Mai

Soldiers inspect the scene of the clash in Chiang Dao district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday. (Photo supplied/ Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Two members of a drug caravan were arrested, with 5.7 million methamphetamine pills and 6.6 kilogrammes of raw opium seized, following a clash with soldiers along the Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Dao district.

Two military patrols from the Pha Muang task force encountered a group of 13 men carrying modified rucksacks late Wednesday night near the Sai Mai border pass in Nong Khiew village of Chiang Dao, Maj Gen Suparuek Sathapornphon, commander of the Pha Muang task force said on Friday.

Both sides exchanged fire after the soldiers asked for a search, but the group responded with gunfire.

After the brief clash, two of the armed men were caught while the others managed to flee, leaving 19 rucksacks at the scene.

The patrols found 300,000 speed pills in each rucksack together with 6.6kg of raw opium. They also seized a pickup truck, a motorcycle and three mobile phones in nearby areas.

The suspects and the seized items were handed over to Na Wai police station, said Maj Gen Suparuek.