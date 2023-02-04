Nigerians arrested in Phuket for visa overstay

Police arrest a Nigerian man for overstaying his visa in Phuket province on Friday. (Photo: Phuket tourist police)

PHUKET: Four Nigerian men have been arrested for overstaying their visas in Muang district of this resort island province.

The suspects were nabbed in different locations in tambon Chalong and tambon Rawai on Friday, said the arresting team of tourist police and immigration officers.

The four were found to have overstayed their visas for three to four years.

They were Nah Kenneth Chibuzo, 34, who overstayed his visa by 1,207 days; James Chinonyerem Onwumyirimmadu, 30, (1,469 days); Oliver Abazie Uchechukwu, no age mentioned, (1,221 days); and Michael Arinze Ejogu, 31, (1,236 days).

All were handed over to Chalong police station for legal proceedings.

The arrests followed information from Phuket residents that these foreigners acted suspicously. They mostly rented houses in isolated places and seldom went out both day and night time.

Some Thai nationals had acted as brokers in renting houses and delivering food for them.