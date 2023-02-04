Police arrest scammer promising jobs in Korea

Dozens deposited money for 'travel insurance' and never heard any more

A Highway Police officer questions an accused job fraudster identified only as Intuonn following her arrest in Lampang on Friday. (Photo: Highway Police)

Highway Police have arrested a woman accused by more than 50 people of duping them into transferring money with the expectation that they would get jobs overseas.

The complaints were filed with the Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons Division of the Royal Thai Police against the 29-year-old woman identified only as Intuonn, who appeared on Facebook and TikTok as “PPang Intuonn” and “Pangcare IK”.

According to police, Intuonn posted online advertisements promising high-paying factory and farming jobs in South Korea. After contacting her on social media, victims were told to deposit money into her bank account for travel insurance. No employment was ever provided and the victims’ attempts to make further contact were blocked by the woman’s accounts.

Police investigators found that the suspect was not licensed by the Department of Employment to coordinate foreign work placements and was not registered as an employment agent.

Sixteen reports were filed with the Department of Employment, with victims having transferred a combined 400,000 baht.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for the woman last September on charges of defrauding others and causing monetary damages.

Police subsequently learned that she had fled to northern Thailand but they finally tracked her down to a home in Lampang province late Friday night.

The woman has confessed to all allegations against her and is now facing legal proceedings, police said.