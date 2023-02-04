Freight train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Carriages of a freight train travelling from Sungai Kolok to Bangkok are derailed near Bang Saphan Yai railway station in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday morning. Nobody was injured. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

A Bangkok-bound freight train derailed near the Bang Saphan railway station in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday morning. Nobody was hurt but services on three southern routes were affected.

The seven-car freight train No 986 travelling from Sungai Kolok to Bangkok derailed about 100 metres before it was to arive at the Bang Saphan Yai station, said Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, public relations director of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The incident happened around 6.35am near kilometre maker 377/3. Two cars, Nos 3 and 4, of the train went of the rails. Railway workers were accelerating the repair work which was expected to be completed around 2pm, he said.

The SRT adjusted the operations of services on three routes: No 254 on the Lang Suan-Thon Buri route (cars were used to transport passengers from Chumphon to Thon Buri); No 255 on the Thon Buri-Lang Suan (cars to transport passengers from Ban Krud to Saphan Noi); and No 43/40 from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Surat Thani (cars to transport passengers from Ban Krud to Bang Saphan Noi).

Rail services from the central terminal in the capital to other southern routes were provided as normal, said Mr Ekkarat.

For further information, passengers can contact the SRT public relations centre via the 1690 hotline around the clock, he added.