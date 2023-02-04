Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cast starry eyes upon the Micro Full Moon
Thailand
General

Cast starry eyes upon the Micro Full Moon

Phenomenon will be visible on Sunday night

published : 4 Feb 2023 at 19:40

writer: Post Reporters

A full moon over Pattaya in November 2015. (File photo)
A full moon over Pattaya in November 2015. (File photo)

Star gazers can look up in the sky on Sunday night to catch an event known as a Micro Full Moon, says the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

A Micro Full Moon occurs when a Full Moon or a New Moon coincides with an apogee, the point in the Moon’s orbit farthest away from Earth.

According to Narit, the Micro Full Moon can be viewed from 6pm Sunday evening until Monday morning. The earth and the moon will be 405,818 kilometres apart.

A Micro Full Moon is the opposite of the Super Full Moon, which can be seen on the night of Aug 31 until the following morning, according to the institute.

On Feb 22, people can see Venus along with the Moon as the two make their closest approach to one another, and on Feb 28 the Moon will make its closest approach to Mars.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) posts on its Facebook that that a Micro Full Moon can be viewed from the night of Feb 5 to the morning of Feb 6.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Pakistan blocks Wikipedia over ‘blasphemous content’

Wikipedia was blocked in Pakistan on Saturday after authorities censored the website for hosting “blasphemous content” in the latest blow to digital rights in the deeply conservative country.

20:25
World

Shark kills teen in Western Australia

A 16-year-old girl was killed on Saturday after being mauled by a shark as she swam in a river in Western Australia, officials said.

19:58
Thailand

Cast starry eyes upon the Micro Full Moon

Star gazers can look up in the sky on Sunday night to catch an event known as a Micro Full Moon, says the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit).

19:40