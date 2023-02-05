Section
Speedboat catches fire, sinks off Samui, no-one hurt
Thailand
General

published : 5 Feb 2023 at 11:03

writer: Supapong Chaolan

A speedboat is seen in flames before sinking off Ko Samui, Surat Thani province late on Saturday night. No-one was hurt. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
SURAT THANI: A speedboat moored off a boat pier on Ko Samui island caught fire and sank late on Saturday night. Nobody was hurt.

The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) said the incident occurred around midnight near the Bang Rak boat pier in tambon Bo Phut of Ko Samu district.

An emergency response team found two-engine speedboat, the Silver Star, engulfed in flames. The vessel, operated by the tour boat company Siam Experience, was moored about 50 metres from the shore.

The fire was put out shortly afterwards, but the heavily-damaged boat sank. The fire did not spread to several other boats moored nearby.

Nobody was hurt. The damage was being assessed, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

