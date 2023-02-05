Toxic dust levels in Bangkok to abate Feb 6-11

Fine dust covers Bang Na district, Bangkok, last Thursday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Toxic PM2.5 dust levels in Bangkok and surrounding provinces from Monday to Saturday are likely to improve thanks to the rather strong southerly wind that will blow away the dust, according to the Pollution Control Department's Sunday press release.

As of noon on Sunday, the overall PM2.5 levels throughout the country were mostly under the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metres (µg/m3), except Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Phayao, Lampang, Lamphun, Sukhothai and Tak provinces in the North.



According to reports from the air pollution monitoring centres, at the time the PM2.5 levels were 22-89 µg/m3 in the North, 14-46 µg/m3 in the Northeast, 11-45 µg/m3 in the Central and the West, 14-33 µg/m3 in the East and 8-18 µg/m3 in the South.



In Bangkok and nearby provinces, the PM2.5 dust levels were 14-38 µg/m3.



From Feb 6-11, the air quality in Greater Bangkok is likely to improve considerably due to better air circulation and a southerly wind that will blow away the dust particles.



In the 17 provinces in the upper and lower North Region, however, PM2.5 dust levels should be monitored closely, as they surpass the 50 µg/m3 threshold between Feb 6-7 and 9-11.



Meanwhile, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday that the currently moderate high pressure over northern Thailand and South China Sea would allow a southeasterly wind to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to prevail over the lower North, lower Northeast and Central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.



As a result, there will be rain and morning fog in the upper part of the country during this time.



With easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, the South will continue to be blanketed by rain and thunderstorms.