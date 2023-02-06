Soldiers aim for Muay Thai world record

Soldiers take part on a dress rehearsal for Monday's planned world record performance of the Muay Thai "wai kru" ceremony, at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday. (Photo and video: the Royal Thai Army)

About 3,600 soldiers will perform a traditional Muay Thai "wai kru", setting a new world record for a mass performance of the pre-fight dance of respect for a boxer's coach, in Prachuap Khiri Khan on Monday evening.

Famous Muay Thai fighter Buakaw Banchamek will lead the soldiers in the wai kru performance at Rajabhakti Park in Hua Hin district.

They aim to set a record for inclusion in Guinness World Records.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and army chief Gen Naronpan Jitkaethae will be present. The event is part of the first Amazing Muay Thai Festival, set for Feb 4-6. Feb 6 is National Muay Thai Day.

It was earlier planned that 5,000 soldiers would performed the dance ritual, but the venue can accommodate only 3,650 performers.

The event will also include a demonstration of Muay Thai attack forms.