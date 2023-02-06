Section
110 immigration officers tied to illegal visas for Chinese gangsters
Thailand
General

published : 6 Feb 2023 at 18:38

writer: Post Reporters

Immigration police officers gather to listen to crime suppression instructions from their supervisors at their headquarters in Bangkok. (File photo)
Immigration police officers gather to listen to crime suppression instructions from their supervisors at their headquarters in Bangkok. (File photo)

About 110 immigration officers are suspected of involvement in the illegal issuing of visas for Chinese investors in so-called grey businesses, Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan said on Monday.

He said they would be charged with malfeasance and demanding and taking benefits in return for illegal services.

Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said he expected the investigation report would be completed and forwarded to the national police chief, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, this week.

In addition to criminal charges, they would also face investigation for serious disciplinary offences.

The immigration chief admitted the number of officers accused of involvement in corrupt practices was historically high. He said wrongdoers would not be protected.

As head of immigration and immediate supervisor of the accused, Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said, he would look for weak points in the system ahead of a review to prevent a recurrence of the offences.

