Police hunt alleged gambling kingpin's super rare Lamborghini

Police impound two luxury sports utility vehicles at a car company in Saphan Sung district, Bangkok, on Monday, suspecting them of being connected with online gambling. (Photo supplied)

Police were seaching for a rare model of a Lamborghini supercar owned by the fugitive alleged owner of online gambling website macau888, after impounding two other luxury cars on Monday.

The Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 is reported to be one of only 50 in the world, with an estimated value of 40 million baht. It is the only one in Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said police searched three locations, two in Bangkok and one in Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday for assets believed linked to Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn, alias Benz Demon, the alleged host of the online gambling website.

At Phahana Group Co in Saphan Sung district, police impounded two sports utility vehicles -- a grey Mercedes-AMG G63 owned by Kittipong Kachornboonthaworn, and a Mercedes-Benz G400 of Isara Kutchaikul.

Mr Kittipong is a younger brother of Mr Chaiwat. Mr Isara, like Mr Chaiwat, is wanted on an arrest warrant in the online gambling case. Mr Isara fled the country to Dubai.

Police also searched a luxury car showroom on Pattanakarn Road where they expected to find the Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2, but it was not there. (continues below)

A Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2, like the one reported to be owned by alleged gambling boss Benz Demon.(Photo: BoxzaRacing)

The third location searched was a car repair premise in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Police learned that Mr Chaiwat had left there his Nissan R32, which he used for racing last year, and a pink Nissan Cefiro car he reportedly used for racing practice.

Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said police were now hunting for the Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 of Mr Chaiwat. It was the only one in Thailand and the seventh of the 50 made worldwide. It was worth about 40 million baht, including accessories, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said.

He said that luxury cars owned by suspects in the case were hidden at locations in Greater Bangkok after TV actress Arisara "Due" Thongborisut blew the whistle on the online macau888 gambling network in mid-January. Mr Chaiwat is her former boyfriend and reportedly fled to Hong Kong to avoid arrest.

Police had arrest warrants for 13 key suspects, and seven had been arrested. Mr Chaiwat was among the fugitives, and was an elder brother of a deputy inspector of the Immigration Bureau, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat said.