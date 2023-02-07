Section
Car erupts in flames on expressway ramp
Thailand
General

published : 7 Feb 2023 at 11:01

writer: Online Reporters

The burning car blocks the Ploenchit Road exit ramp of the Din Daeng-Bang Na expressway on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Pong Aphinan via JS100 Radio)
A car erupted in flames while on the Ploenchit Raoad exit ramp of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (Din Daeng - Bang Na) on Tuesday morning, temporarily blocking traffic.

The incident occurred about 7.20am. Expressway police rushed to the spot, along with a rescue unit and a fire truck from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's disaster prevention and mitigation department.

That section of the exit ramp was closed to traffic while firemen extiguished the blaze, causing a long traffic build-up on the expressway.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes and traffic was allowed to resume. The car was completely burned out. No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

