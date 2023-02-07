Section
Myanmar man found hanged
Thailand
General

Myanmar man found hanged

published : 7 Feb 2023 at 12:05

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

Rescue workers wrap the body of the 56-year-old Myanmar man found hanged at the apartment he shared with his 35-year-old daughter and her boyfriend in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
Rescue workers wrap the body of the 56-year-old Myanmar man found hanged at the apartment he shared with his 35-year-old daughter and her boyfriend in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Monday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A 56-year-old man whose daughter refused to allow him to return to Myanmar was was found dead, hanged by a rope from a grill, at their rented room in Bang Phli district on Monday night.

Saw Aung Tun Thein lived with his daughter and her boyfriend in a second-floor apartment room at Moo 12 village of tambon Bang Pla.

Police were informed of his death about 9pm. they found the man hanged by the neck with a green nylon rope from a balcony grill outside the room. His feet rested on the floor, knees bent. Both hands were tied with green rope. There was no sign of physical assault on the body, police said.

His daughter, 35, told police he stayed in the same room with her and her boyfriend.

Her father had been quiet and jobless for months. He wanted to return to Myanmar, but she did not let him go because all his children were working in Thailand.

She and her boyfriend left for work on Monday morning, returned home about 8.30pm and found her father dead. She believed he was left depressed by long unemployment and had taken his own life.

The father's body was sent to the local hospital for an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

