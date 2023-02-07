Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PM says tourist arrivals will reach 30m
Thailand
General

PM says tourist arrivals will reach 30m

Chinese market reviving quickly, says spokesman

published : 7 Feb 2023 at 15:07

writer: Reuters and Post Reporters

Tourists relax on a beach in Phuket at sunset. (Bangkok Post File Photo)
Tourists relax on a beach in Phuket at sunset. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the country will receive more than 30 million foreign tourist arrivals this year as the economically vital tourism sector gathers steam, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Gen Prayut has instructed the relevant agencies to facilitate visitors’ travel and ensure their safety, Anucha Burapachaisri said at a briefing.

Initially, the government predicted more than 20 million foreign tourists this year and later increased the figure to 28 million, he said.

"Most recently, the prime minister is confident that tourist numbers will even exceed 30 million," Anucha said.

The latest projection follows China's reopening and the return of Chinese visitors.

Last year the country beat its tourism target with 11.15 million foreign arrivals, a surge from just about 428,000 the previous year when broad pandemic-related curbs were in place.

Pre-pandemic 2019 brought a record of nearly 40 million foreign tourists, including more than 11 million Chinese, who spent 1.91 trillion baht. 

The first tour group from China since Beijing ended curbs on outbound group travel arrived on a flight to Don Mueang airport on Monday.

The group is on a six-day tour of Bangkok, Pattaya and Rayong.

From Jan 1 to Feb 2, a total of 99,429 Chinese tourists arrived in the country, sending a positive signal of an economic upturn, Mr Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

   

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Apology accepted

The Phuket governor and other officials meet with a Chinese consular official to apologise for a tour agent's attack on a Chinese tourist, and report on the punishment handed out.

15:42
Thailand

PM says tourist arrivals will reach 30m

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident the country will receive more than 30 million foreign tourist arrivals this year as the economically vital tourism sector gathers steam, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

15:07
Life

Marvel superheroes return to Chinese cinemas

SHANGHAI: Marvel's superheroes began their return to China's massive movie market after an apparent ban of nearly four years on Tuesday, with fans streaming into cinemas to watch "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

14:45