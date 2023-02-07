Key online gambling suspect to surrender

Section
Thailand
published : 7 Feb 2023 at 19:47

writer: Post Reporters

A key suspect linked to the online gambling website macau888 plans to surrender on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A lawyer for Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn, alias “Benz Demon”, told police that his client planned to defend himself in the justice system, said Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakhonbancha, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

Mr Chaiwat reportedly left for Hong Kong in mid-January, before police carried out raids in search of evidence and assets suspected to be linked to the gambling business. He is a key suspect in the case, along with three younger brothers.

His youngest brother is Pol Capt Kunakorn Kachornboonthaworn who is a deputy immigration inspector at Suvarnabhumi airport

Pol Lt Gen Worawat said police questioned the deputy inspector, who denied knowing anything about the business of his brother.

Pol Capt Kunakorn was detained at Suvarnabhumi from Feb 1 to 7 as disciplinary action for taking leave from duty without prior notice.

Police say the four siblings left for Hong Kong on Jan 16, a day after a TV actress accused Mr Chaiwat, her ex-boyfriend, of being involved with the gambling website. She and her family have already left the country for their safety.

Pol Lt Gen Worawat also said that officers would seek arrest warrants for more suspects in the case.

His deputy, Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, said that 33 suspects have been arrested so far, with assets worth 529 million baht impounded.

The assets included two Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicles impounded on Monday. Police are still looking for a rare Lamborghini supercar said to belong to Mr Chaiwat, who faces charges of organising online gambling and laundering money.

