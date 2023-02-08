Section
Nonthaburi-Kanchanaburi highway set for 2024 testing

published : 8 Feb 2023 at 09:09

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Tipanan: Expects 2025 opening

A new motorway linking Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi with Kanchanaburi is 88% finished, deputy government spokeswoman Tipanan Sirichana said on Tuesday, as she confirmed the new highway would be ready for testing in 2024.

This 96.4-kilometre Motorway No.81, or "M81", is expected to be fully open at the beginning of 2025 after the system testing is completed, said Ms Tipanan.

The M81 project, which cost 61 billion baht, is part of the government's public-private partnership (PPP) fast-track scheme, which was initiated in 2016 to speed up crucial investment projects under the Ministry of Transport.

She said the project is expected to serve as a faster transport route from Bangkok to the West, which can help boost the region's economic prospects.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry will today propose to the cabinet 4.97 billion baht in additional funding for the Bang Pa-in-Nakhon Ratchasima elevated motorway construction. The budget will be earmarked for 12 further contracts for the "M6", following structural revisions to the original blueprint.

Construction of the 196km M6 has been underway since 2016, with 40 civil construction contracts costing 69.95 billion baht agreed on so far.

However, the government's land development plan has had to be changed in response to complaints made during public consultation. Four of the original 16 contracts, worth 1.7 billion baht, have already been fulfilled.

