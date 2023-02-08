Illegal migrants, job brokers arrested in Songkhla

The 33 Myanmar migrants at an abandoned warehouse in Sadao district, Songkhla, during the raid by immigration police on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Thirty-three illegal Myanmar migrants and three job brokers were arrested by immigration police at an abandoned warehouse in Bang Klam district on Wednesday.

The raid on the warehouse at Moo 12 village in tambon Tha Chang followed reports of it being used by job brokers as a temporary camp for illegal migrants en route to Malaysia.

Thirty-three migrants were in the warehouse, men and women aged 20-25. Eleven of them had arrived in a van shortly before the raid.

Two Myanmar job brokers - Tan Chin Thun, 34, and Aung Kan The, 34 - were arrested. Also arrested was Prasert, 48, the Thai driver of the van which had just arrived.



Mr Prasert allegedly confessed he was being paid 12,000 baht to deliver 11 Myanmar migrants from Prachuap Khiri Khan province to Songkhla.



The migrants said they illegally entered Thailand in Prachuap Khiri Khan via natural border paths. They had paid 45,000 baht each to brokers for jobs promised them in Malaysia.