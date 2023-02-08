Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Lost diamond earrings returned to visitor
Thailand
General

Lost diamond earrings returned to visitor

published : 8 Feb 2023 at 15:33

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Elena Zholobetskaia, 42, second right, holds her diamond earrings after they were returned to her by tourist police and Wanwisa Maisaprao, the 44-year-old hotel maid who found them, at Phuket tourist police station on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)
Elena Zholobetskaia, 42, second right, holds her diamond earrings after they were returned to her by tourist police and Wanwisa Maisaprao, the 44-year-old hotel maid who found them, at Phuket tourist police station on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: Tourist police arranged for the return of a pair of diamond earrings said to be worth 75,000 baht to a Russian woman on Koh Samui who left them behind in a Phuket hotel room last month.

Elena Zholobetskaia, 42, told tourist police on Koh Samui, where she stayed, that she had left her diamond earrings at Khao Oat Airport Hotel in Phuket on Jan 21, and asked that they help recover them.

Tourist police in Phuket learned that a hotel maid found the earrings and management had tried unsuccessfully to contact their departed guest.

Ms Zholobetskaia was informed and she returned to the resort island province on Tuesday night to collect the earrings. The maid who found them, Wanwisa Maisaprao, was also there.

The happy owner said she was impressed by the assistance she received. She and her husband gave an undisclosed sum to the 44-year-old maid, who is a Phuket native, as a reward.

The lost diamond earrings. (Photo supplied)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Sonthaya 'group of 12' to join Pheu Thai

A group of 12 politicians led by veteran Chon Buri politician and former Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Kunplome will contest the general election under the Pheu Thai Party banner.

18:00
World

France struggles with wine surplus

PARIS: France plans to spend millions of euros to turn wine into industrial alcohol for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to drain a massive surplus, the agriculture ministry has said.

17:19
World

Biden taunts Xi over balloon incident

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden taunted Xi Jinping in his State of the Union address, saying autocracies had grown weaker around the world and that no one would want the Chinese leader’s job.

16:43