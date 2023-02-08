Lost diamond earrings returned to visitor

Elena Zholobetskaia, 42, second right, holds her diamond earrings after they were returned to her by tourist police and Wanwisa Maisaprao, the 44-year-old hotel maid who found them, at Phuket tourist police station on Tuesday night. (Photo supplied)

PHUKET: Tourist police arranged for the return of a pair of diamond earrings said to be worth 75,000 baht to a Russian woman on Koh Samui who left them behind in a Phuket hotel room last month.

Elena Zholobetskaia, 42, told tourist police on Koh Samui, where she stayed, that she had left her diamond earrings at Khao Oat Airport Hotel in Phuket on Jan 21, and asked that they help recover them.

Tourist police in Phuket learned that a hotel maid found the earrings and management had tried unsuccessfully to contact their departed guest.

Ms Zholobetskaia was informed and she returned to the resort island province on Tuesday night to collect the earrings. The maid who found them, Wanwisa Maisaprao, was also there.

The happy owner said she was impressed by the assistance she received. She and her husband gave an undisclosed sum to the 44-year-old maid, who is a Phuket native, as a reward.