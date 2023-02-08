Khao San businesses told to turn down volume

Thai and foreign tourists visit Khao San Road in September. (File photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

City Hall has given businesses on Khao San Road 15 days to control noise levels or face legal action, following complaints from local residents.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued the order after a meeting on Wednesday with 30 members of the Khao San Road Business Operators Association and representatives from nearby communities, along with senior police officers and representatives of other agencies.

Deputy city clerk Suksan Kittisupakorn said the BMA had received complaints from residents living in communities near Khao San Road that loud noise from music and shows in the popular backpacker hangout was a growing source of irritation.

The meeting resolved unanimously that operators of business establishments providing food and beverage services must control the volume of loud music or performances within 15 days, said Mr Suksan. The following guidelines were specified:

Venues that play music or stage live musical performances should be closed buildings with sound and vibration-proof walls;

Average noise volume of establishments throughout business hours must not exceed 90 decibels;

Maximum noise at any time must not exceed 110 decibels and the noise level that reaches communities must not exceed 10 decibels;

The volume of concerts or recorded music must be turned down from time to time during business hours to give staff and patrons a break from exposure to loud noise;

Loudspeakers are not allowed to be installed in front of business venues to prevent noise from disturbing residents;

Sound metres must be installed and results shown via screen displays so that visitors can stay informed about noise levels.

The BMA will take drastic legal action against establishments that fail to correct sound levels within the 15-day period, said Mr Suksan.

During the meeting, officials reported that six business establishments had staged concerts with volume levels that posed a risk to health.

The BMA received four complaints about loud noise last October, five in November, four in December and two in January.