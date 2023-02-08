Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Couple charged with B36m theft from bank
Thailand
General

Couple charged with B36m theft from bank

Former bank employee diverted customer funds for debt repayment to husband's account, say police

published : 8 Feb 2023 at 20:26

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police question a former bank employee and her husband during a raid on their condominium unit in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)
Police question a former bank employee and her husband during a raid on their condominium unit in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

A former bank employee and her husband have been arrested in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok for allegedly cheating customers out of 36 million baht in cheques.

Police from the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) made the arrests on Wednesday when they raided a condominium unit in Asok on Din Daeng Road.

A woman identified only as Lata, 33, was wanted on an arrest warrant for colluding in theft and unlawfully reaping personal profits as an employee of a financial institution. Her husband Pharanyu, 36, was wanted on a warrant for colluding in theft, said Pol Maj Gen Phutthidej Boonkraphue, the ECD commander. The family names of the suspects and the name of the bank were not disclosed.

The case began when representatives from two construction firms deposited cashier’s cheques totalling 36.2 million baht to repay loans to the bank where Ms Lata worked. The funds never made it to their intended destination, and an internal investigation found the money had been deposited into the account of Ms Lata’s husband. A complaint was subsequently filed with ECD police.

During questioning, the suspects denied all charges. They were handed over to police investigators for further legal action.

Pol Col Mekphisarn Sripirom, the ECD superintendent, said the suspect was fully aware of how banking procedures worked and exploited a loophole in the cheque-clearing system to divert the money. Police had obtained clear evidence against the couple, he added.

A former bank employee identified only as Lata, and her husband Pharanyu are taken to the Economic Crime Suppression Division office. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar vendors nabbed on Khao San Road

Immigration police have raided kebab and roti shops owned by Myanmar vendors in the Khao San Road area as part of a crackdown on foreigners working in jobs reserved for Thai citizens.

20:45
Thailand

Couple charged with B36m theft from bank

A former bank employee and her husband have been arrested in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok for allegedly cheating customers out of 36 million baht in cheques.

20:26
World

Race against time

Searchers are still pulling survivors from the rubble of the earthquake that killed over 11,200 in Turkey and Syria, but window for rescues is narrowing and severe weather reduces people's chances of survival.

19:45