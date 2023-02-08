Myanmar vendors nabbed on Khao San Road

Section
Thailand
Police cracking down on foreigners working in jobs reserved for Thai nationals

published : 8 Feb 2023 at 20:45

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A customer has a meal at a food stall on Khao San Road. (Bangkok Post File Photo)
Immigration police have raided kebab and roti shops owned by Myanmar vendors in the Khao San Road area as part of a crackdown on foreigners working in jobs reserved for Thai citizens.

A team of undercover officers assigned to check the popular tourist area on Tuesday reported finding many Myanmar nationals selling food on Rambuttri Road adjacent to Khao San Road, said Pol Col Kachapon Pattamang, inspector superintendent for Immigration Division 1.

The vendors noticed the officers and ran away before police approached them.

Officers eventually arrested seven men and four women, aged between 19 and 46, who were operating roti and kebab shops.

The 11 vendors were unable to show passports or work permits. They confessed they had illegally entered Thailand through land crossings from Myanmar.

They made around 1,000 to 1,500 baht per day. However, they did not pay rent like other Thai food vendors in the same area, said Pol Col Kachapon.

The vendors were charged with not having entered the kingdom by way of immigration checkpoints and with working without a work permit.

The raid followed an order from national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who asked the Immigration Bureau to arrest foreigners who violate the law during their stay, such as carrying out work without permits or avoiding tax.

