1 Thai dead in Turkey quake

A Thai woman was found dead after the major earthquake in Turkey that struck the country early on Monday morning.

Kanchana Patarachoke, director-general of the Department of Information, said on Wednesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has received a report that the body of a Thai woman was found under the rubble of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Turkey.

Ms Kanchana said she is so far the sole Thai national to die in the major earthquake in southwestern Turkey earlier on Monday. No further information has been shared about the woman's identity.

More than 11,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands injured by the earthquake, which reached more than 7.8 magnitude.

This earthquake was considered one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region in a century.

The earthquake was also felt in war-torn Syria, where more than 3,000 people have been confirmed dead.