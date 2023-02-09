DLT to give cops access to e-data

Traffic police look at display monitors showing motorists changing lanes in restricted zones from a control room at the Metropolitan Police Division 2, before they decide on whether to issue traffic tickets. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and the Department of Land Transport (DLT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sharing electronic data to bolster law enforcement against those who fail to pay fines by the due date.

The move follows instructions by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to boost road safety and implement measures to install more road discipline.

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Wednesday the MoU will boost two measures -- the recently introduced point-based penalty system and the deferral of vehicle tax renewals due to overdue fines.

Information such as a person's driving licence, vehicle model and details regarding overdue fines will now be shared between the agencies, giving them more access to real-time data.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said vehicle tax renewal will be suspended for motorists who fail to pay up in time.

The RTP will transfer data to the DLT to remind motorists to pay their traffic fines within 30 days. In the interim, they will receive a temporary sign allowing them to drive which is valid for 30 days.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said driving without road tax risks a fine of up to 2,000 baht under the Vehicle Act.

Some 15,456 motorists have violated the traffic laws so far this year, causing them to have points deducted since Jan 9.

Motorists can check the data pertaining to overdue fines, as well as how many points they have left, at the "ptm.police.go.th/eTicket" website or Khubdee app, he added.

DLT director-general Chirute Visalachitra said the move to defer vehicle tax renewals will take effect for those who receive traffic fines from April 1.

The agreement is conducted based on the Land Traffic Act 1979 for motorists who fail to pay fines by the deadline.