PM praises role of social media

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the key figure of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN), poses for photos with supporters after presiding over an event marking the 30th anniversary of the National Village and Urban Community Fund at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Social media is helping to expose and resolve cases of corruption, which has become entrenched in society, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday during a speech on the role of young ambassadors in further developing the country and on the global stage.

"Corruption has been a headache, and efforts are being made to solve it. In the past, there were also corruption cases, but they were lesser known. They were quiet. There seemed to be only a small number," Gen Prayut told an assembly of young people.

"But why do they seem to be increasing nowadays? Today, corruption cases receive wide publicity because of social media. Many offenders are sent to jail,'' he added at an event organised by the Foreign Ministry and the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

He said young people should be searching online to gain more knowledge and suggested they visit the websites of state agencies to learn more about the government's work and projects.

"Before criticising anyone, check with Google first ... I also use Google to look for useful information. I am trying to keep up with the times and adjust. You can visit state agencies' websites to learn about their work," he said.

The prime minister said he had run the country for several years, so it is only to be expected that he has amassed both fans and detractors.

"Nevertheless, I have the intention to serve the country's best interests and steer the country forward," he added.

"Many people said I have exercised [too much] power. I tell them that I am fed up with exercising power. We need cooperation rather than forcing people against their will," Gen Prayut said.

The prime minister also emphasised the importance of the government's 20-year national strategy, saying such a blueprint is designed to move the country forward and promising it would not block or cripple the work of future elected governments.

Gen Prayut also insisted that, as leader of the executive branch, he never interferes with the work of the legislative or judicial branches.

"All three branches should be left alone to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities, and all will be well,'' he said.

He also impressed upon the young attendees the importance of honesty, moral integrity and obeying the law.

Later on Friday, Gen Prayut presided over an event marking the 30th anniversary of the National Village and Urban Community Fund at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani.

During his speech, he said the government has been trying its best to ensure people earn higher incomes as part of its strategy to reduce inequality.

"No one can achieve success alone. We have to work together and move forward without leaving anyone behind. We have to ensure the healthy growth of the grassroots people so the country can enjoy stable progress and prosperity," Gen Prayut said.

"Most importantly, unity and love among people are crucial [to achieving those goals]," Gen Prayut added.

Meanwhile, writing on Facebook on Friday, Chaturon Chaisang, a key figure of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, said he believed Gen Prayut would not dissolve the House of Representatives any time soon, because he wants to ensure enough MPs from other parties join the United Thai Nation Party ahead of the upcoming general election.

This is intended to boost the chances of the party winning at least 25 House seats, which it needs to nominate Gen Prayut as its prime ministerial candidate, Mr Chaturon said.