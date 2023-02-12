Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Public warned after dengue fever spikes in Jan; 1 dead
Thailand
General

Public warned after dengue fever spikes in Jan; 1 dead

published : 12 Feb 2023 at 16:43

writer: Post Reporters

A Bangkok district worker sprays chemicals in a residential area to prevent the spread of mosquitoes that cause dengue fever. (File photo)
A Bangkok district worker sprays chemicals in a residential area to prevent the spread of mosquitoes that cause dengue fever. (File photo)

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has warned people to guard against the spread of dengue fever after 2,683 cases were reported during the month of January.

According to the DDC's weekly forecast of diseases and health hazards for Feb 12-18, a total of 2,683 cases of dengue fever, with one death, were found during the period from Jan 1-Feb 1 – one case for every 405,000 people in Thailand.

The three age groups that suffered the most cases of dengue fever were 5-14 years old (11.63%), 15-24 years old (7.32%) and 0-4 years old (5.23%).

The highest number of dengue fever cases during the period were 996 in the Central region (15.73%), 649 in Bangkok (11.68%), 625 in the South (6.59%), 296 in the North (2.40%) and 117 in the Northeast (0.54%).

Since the Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain this week, heavy in some areas, people are warned to watch out for the striped mosquitos that spread dengue fever.

People should avoid mosquito bites by sleeping under a mosquito net or in a room with window screens, and apply mosquito repellent.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

After spy balloon incident, can China and the US talk again?

When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this month called off his trip to Beijing, he chose his words carefully. China's launch of a spy balloon on a high-altitude journey over the United States was unacceptable and irresponsible, he said, but he was postponing - not cancelling - his visit.

19:02
World

Russia says NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts

NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday.

17:19
World

Myanmar junta to let 'loyal' civilians carry licensed arms: sources

Military-ruled Myanmar is set to allow civilians "loyal to the state" to apply for licences to carry firearms, according to media reports and an unverified government document.

17:05