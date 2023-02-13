Prayut trails entertainers in Valentine's Day rose poll

A wax image of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha showing a hand sign signifying love, in Nakhon Ratchasima province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha managed only fifth place, behind pop singers and actresses, among celebrities named by admirers as people they would wish to give a rose on Valentine's Day, according to a survey by Bangkok University, or Bangkok Poll.

The poll was conducted in random on 1,150 people throughout the country to define "Thai people's love in 2023" on the occasion Valentine's Day on Feb 14, the pollsters said.



Asked to pick one or more of the given definitions of the word "love", the respondents' top choices were: Love is understanding (53.8%), Love is care ( 47.6%), Love is giving (38.9%), Love is forgiving (38.5%), Love is helping and sharing (38.5%), Love is being sincere to one another (37.5%) and, Love is having confidence in one another (35.3%).

Asked what they intend to do for loved ones on Valentine's Day, with respondents allowed to chose more than one answer, their answers varied: do something together such as eating, travelling and making merit (57.8%); to tell them "I love you" (19.4%); buy them something they want (10.9%); buy them a rose (7.8%); give them a souvenir such as a necklace or a ring (5.6%); give them money (3.9%); and, propose marriage (1.1%).

Asked to name a celebrity they would want to give a rose on Valentine's Day, the top five named by respondents were: actress Aum Patcharapa Chaichua (7.4%), Lisa or Lalisa Manobal of the K-pop Blackpink band (7.0%), actress Bella Ranee Campen (6.1%), singer Thongchai "Bird" McIntire (5.8%) and Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha (5.7%).