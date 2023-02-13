Investigation begins into 'inspector Sua's' alleged business empire

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, meets members of the team investigating the alleged illicit business dealings of police deputy inspector "Sua", at the CIB on Monday. (Photo supplied)

The Central Investigation Bureau has begun its probe into the huge alleged illicit business activities of a police deputy inspector.

CIB chief Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said on Monday that the investigation, ordered by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, would focus on verification of the online gambling allegation, suspect assets, companies and people linked to the officer.

The commissioner admitted he was concerned about the effectiveness of the investigation because the issue had been raised a while ago now and assets could have been transferred. However, he promised the investigation would be straightforward.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said investigators would welcome information from any source. It already had considerable, useful information from Chuvit Kamolvisit.

On Sunday whistleblower Chuvit alleged that police deputy inspector "Sua" was involved in an online gambling network, ran a massage parlour through a proxy and had accumulated riches totalling many billions of baht.

Deputy inspector "Sua" has been identified in reports as Pol Lt Col Wasawat Mukarasakul.