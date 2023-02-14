Oil slick worry at Laem Chabang

Photo: Marine Department

CHON BURI: Work was underway on Monday to contain the oil slick caused by a leak from a Panama-registered tanker docked at Laem Chabang deep-sea port.

The Marine Department has ordered its provincial office to limit the spread of the slick from the MSC Alxea docked at the port’s C2 pier. The leakage was reportedly detected on Feb 12.

According to Kanti Chinsamran, litigation officer at the department, the tanker will not be released from the pier until the problem is resolved.

Its captain told police about 2,000 litres of oil had leaked out along with the water being pumped out of the ship.

Mr Kanti said a boom had been deployed around the rear of the ship where the slick originated to contain the spill.

The department has filed a police complaint against the ship owner and operator who will be required to foot the bill for the containment work.

Mr Kanti said the clean-up was expected to finish around midnight Monday night.