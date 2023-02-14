Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Oil slick worry at Laem Chabang
Thailand
General

Oil slick worry at Laem Chabang

published : 14 Feb 2023 at 10:18

writer: Post Reporters

Photo: Marine Department
Photo: Marine Department

CHON BURI: Work was underway on Monday to contain the oil slick caused by a leak from a Panama-registered tanker docked at Laem Chabang deep-sea port.

The Marine Department has ordered its provincial office to limit the spread of the slick from the MSC Alxea docked at the port’s C2 pier. The leakage was reportedly detected on Feb 12.

According to Kanti Chinsamran, litigation officer at the department, the tanker will not be released from the pier until the problem is resolved.

Its captain told police about 2,000 litres of oil had leaked out along with the water being pumped out of the ship.

Mr Kanti said a boom had been deployed around the rear of the ship where the slick originated to contain the spill.

The department has filed a police complaint against the ship owner and operator who will be required to foot the bill for the containment work.

Mr Kanti said the clean-up was expected to finish around midnight Monday night.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cold case review

British cold-case case officers arrive in Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago.

14:29
Thailand

15-day deadline for probe into 'police gambling network'

The national police chief has ordered the police inspector-general investigating the alleged involvement of two senior police officers in a huge online gambling network to present his report in 15 days.

14:06
Thailand

Thousands of hotspots detected across Thailand

Satellite thermal imaging detected 2,656 fire-danger hotspots in Thailand on Monday, more than were found in neighbouring countries, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported on Tuesday.

13:42