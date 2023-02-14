15-day deadline for probe into 'police gambling network'

Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office. (Photo supplied)

The national police chief has ordered the police inspector-general investigating the alleged involvement of two senior police officers in a huge online gambling network to present his report in 15 days.

Inspector-general Pol Gen Visanu Prasattongosoth's investigation follows reports that an "Inspector Sua" ran a major online gambling operation and "Gen Jor" was a regulator of online gambling and demanded monthly returns from online gambling and oil smuggling activities.

Spokesman Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said on Tuesday that Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on Monday ordered Pol Gen Visanu to conclude his investigation in 15 days. It could also be expanded to include any other suspects the evidence points to, Pol Maj Gen Archayon said.

The spokesman said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered the national police chief to conduct the investigation into online gambling and ensure offenders were decisively punished.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klailueng, an assistant national police chief, has assured reporters he had nothing to do with any online gambling business and was not familiar with "Inspector Sua".

The assistant national police chief's nickname is "Jaeng". He denied he was wealthy and had opened businesses with "Inspector Sua". Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said he had to borrow money from a cooperative.

Last week, media firebrand Chuvit Kamolvisit exposed what he said was a huge gambling network run by "Inspector Sua" and "General Jor" with about 10 billion baht in bets in circulation.