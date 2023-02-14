Celebrity couple in Forex-3D crosshairs

Pattanapon “DJ Man” Minthakhin and his singer-wife Suteewan “Baitoey” Thaweesin arrive at the Department of Special Investigation on Nov 19, 2019, to explain their connection with the owner of Forex-3D. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has formally asked prosecutors to indict a celebrity couple and six others on charges related to the multi-billion-baht Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

DSI investigators on Tuesday submitted 42 files totalling 18,450 pages to public prosecutors to back their arguments. The prosecution will announce its decision by March 16, according to a source familiar with the case.

The two biggest names on the investigators’ list are Pattanapon “DJ Man” Minthakhin and his singer-wife Suteewan “Baitoey” Thaweesin, added the source.

Investigators are seeking the indictments of the eight suspects on charges of colluding in obtaining loans to defraud, public fraud and inputting false information into a computer system in violation of Sections 4, 5, 12 and 15 of the emergency decree regarding fraudulent borrowing; Section 343 of the Criminal Code and Sections 3 and 14 of the Computer Crime Act.

The DSI decided not to indict eight other suspects in the case.

Kosolwat Inthujanyong, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), acknowledged receipt of the DSI report on Tuesday afternoon.

Wirun Chanthananan, the director-general for special litigation, will now prepare a report and forward it to the attorney-general, said Mr Kosolwat.

In addition to Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan, the DSI is seeking the indictment of their alleged Singaporean accomplice Daryl Cai Younghui, who was arrested last month in Phuket.

Mr Pattanapon and Ms Suteewan reported to DSI investigators last September to acknowledge three charges, all of which they denied, and were then released. They were among 16 people suspected of involvement in the scam.

Ms Suteewan on Tuesday posted a message on her Instagram page, where she has 3.3 million followers, saying she and her husband had reported to prosecutors earlier in the day and noting that they have not yet been indicted.

“Thanks for the concern from every incoming call,” she wrote. “At this stage, we are considered innocent and have not faced any arrest warrants as some distorted reports said. We are still working and leading a normal life. We’ve never thought of fleeing and are willing to sincerely cooperate with the DSI and prosecutors.”

In 2019, the DSI summoned the celebrity couple to clarify their connection with the owner of Forex-3D, Apiruk Kothi, who is accused of a multi-billion-baht fraud.

Forex-3D claimed to be an online dealer in foreign exchange, with a flashy website, but was unlicensed and operated as a Ponzi scheme. Celebrities were paid to promote it.