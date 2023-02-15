Rain pounds Bangkok, commuters stuck in traffic jams

Traffic edges along Srinagarind Road on Wednesday morning as heavy rain hits Bangkok and surrounding areas. (Photo: Prinya Muangarkas)

Traffic in parts of Bangkok was heavily congested on Wednesday morning as heavy rain hit the capital and surrounding areas.

Vehicles were bumper to bumper on roads, with many commuters spending double their normal time getting to work.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s flood prevention centre reported that moderate to heavy rain pounded Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khanna Yao, Bung Kum, Lat Phrao, Khong Samwa, Sai Mai and Bang Na districts around 7.15am.

The heavy rain spread to other areas of the city, including Bang Sue, Bang Plad, Dusit, Wang Thong Lang, Bang Kapi and Phra Nakhon. In some areas, there were gusting winds and thunder.

Traffic moved at a snail’s pace in many areas. On inbound lanes of Phaholyothin Road, traffic was very congested at 8.14am. Other main roads and side streets were also jam packed.

Flooding was reported in some areas of the capital.

The Meteorological Department warned people in upper Thailand to prepare for variable weather with gusty winds and hail.

Another rather strong high pressure system from China covering the Northeast will extend to other areas in the next stage, while hot weather remains over the upper region, the department said on Wednesday morning.

On Feb 16-17, the westerly trough will move over the North. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are expected in the North and temperatures will drop 1-3°C. Severe conditions are forecast for the upper region during this period.

Affected provinces are:

On Feb 15: four provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Tak), 4 provinces in the Northeast (Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin); 14 provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom), Bangkok and its surrounding areas; all eight provinces in the East and 3 provinces in the South (Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon).

Feb 16-17: affected areas are 15 provinces in the North (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak).

Feb 15-19: easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will strengthen with more rain in the South. Wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be stronger, about 2 metres high in the lower Gulf and 2-3m in thundershowers.

All vessels in the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas.

Traffic on Srinagarind Road as rain continued to fall on Bangkok. (Photo: Prinya Muangarkas)



