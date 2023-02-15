Retired imam shot dead in Pattani

The body of the slain former imam lies covered with a sheet in front of his motorcycle in Pattani's Sai Buri district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A retired religious leader was shot dead while returning home from a local mosque in Sai Buri district on Tuesday night.

Dulloh Roding, 68, was found lying in a pool of blood on a road at Thung Nui village Moo 1 in tambon Laharn, Sai Buri police chief Pol Col Chalermchai Phetkard said.

His death was reported to police about 8.30pm. The victim had been shot in the head.

Pol Col Chalermchai said Dulloh, a retired imam, was riding his motorcycle home from the local mosque when he was attacked.

Police were looking into possible motives for the attack on the former religious leader.