Thailand
General

'Benz Demon' returns, detained, denies charges

published : 15 Feb 2023 at 13:12

writer: Online Reporters

Police arrest Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn alias Benz Demon, 37, at Suvarnabhumi airport after his return from Hong Kong on Tuesday night. He was charged with hosting illegal gambling and laundering money in relation to the macau888 online gambling case. (Police photo)
A prime suspect in the macau888 online gambling case returned to Bangkok from Hong Kong on Tuesday night and was immediatey taken into police custody. He denied all charges.

On Wednesday morning, Chaiwat Kachornboonthaworn, alias Benz Demon, was taken from this cell at Thung Song Hong police station to the Criminal Court. There, police applied to detain him for a further 12 days.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong. He reportedly left for the Chinese territory on Jan 16, a day after his former girlfriend, an actress, accused him of being behind a major online gambling network, including the macau888 website. She also alleged he assaulted her.

Mr Chaiwat, the eldest of four brothers who include a former police inspector, was charged with organised  gambling and laundering money.

As he was taken from Thung Song Hong police station, reporters asked if he had anything to do with online gambling. He shook his head and said he would fight for justice.

Asked if he had assaulted his former girlfriend and accuser, Arisara "Due" Thongborisut, he said he did not want to talk about it.

Pol Col Kissana Phattanacharoen, spokesman of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said Mr Chaiwat was questioned at the bureau and denied all charges. Police would oppose any request for court bail.

The officer said Mr Chaiwat was one of 55 suspects in the macau888 case. The others included people who provided bank accounts for the illicit business and people who handled financial transactions.

He also said CCIB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan had now returned from questioning Ms Arisara in Taiwan, and would brief the case officers.

