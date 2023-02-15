Smuggled meth pills found contaminated with pesticide

Meth pills seized from the bank of the Mekong River in Bueng Kan province on Monday night and found to be contaminated with pesticides. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Life-threatening pesticide contamination was found in methamphetamine pills seized on the bank of the Mekong River in Bueng Kan province, a senior border patrol official said on Wednesday.

The navy’s Mekong Riverine Unit (MRU) seized 150 packages containing 300,000 meth pills left by smugglers on the bank of the river at Khok Kwang village in Bueng Khla district, adjacent to Bang Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom, late on Monday night.

Capt Natthaphat Chuemongkol, deputy commander of the MRU, said the seized drugs were worth about 30 million baht.

The pills were orange in colour with the letters “WY’’ on the sides of the packages and the blue letters “Y1” on top. The drug was of low quality and was found to be mixed with chemical pesticides.

The drug had a highly sedative effect and could pose a threat to life if users overdosed.

Capt Natthapat said the pesticide-contaminated drugs were believed intended for sale to young people and workers for 50-100 baht a pill, cheaper than grade-A meth pills branded “999’’ which target users with high purchasing power.

Patrols have been increased along the Mekong River to combat drug smuggling.

Last year, more than 10 million meth pills were seized near the border in Nakhon Phanom and nearby provinces.

The contaminated speed pills were wrapped in packages with the letters "Y1" on top. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)