Fine dust levels drop in Chiang Mai after rain

Disaster mitigation officials spray water over an uphill road in Chiang Mai's Muang district on Thursday to reduce the thick smog caused by wildfires. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: The air quality in this northern province, which had been poor in the past 15 days due to the high levels of hazardous ultra-fine PM2.5 dust particles, slightly improved on Thursday morning after some rain on Wednesday evening.

However, unsafe levels of dust were still reported in most areas of Chiang Mai.

According to website Air4Thai.com of the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels in many areas of Chiang Mai on Thursday morning were still over the safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3).

The highest level of PM2.5 was recorded in tambon Hang Dong of Hot district at 174 µg/m3, followed by 152 µg/m3 in tambon Muang Na, Chiang Dao district; 124 µg/m3 in tambon Chang Khoeng, Mae Chaem district; 105 µg/m3 in tambon Si Phum, Muang district; and 89 µg/m3 in tambon Chang Phuek, Muang district.

At Doi Suthep in Muang district, the PM2.5 level was 76 µg/m3.

Screengrab from Air4Thai.com

In other northern provinces, the PM2.5 levels ranged between 30 and 174 µg/m3.

Unsafe levels of PM2.5 were recorded in tambon Muang and Mae Moh districts of Lampang; Muang, Mae Sai and Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai; Muang and Pai districts of Mae Hong Son; Muang and Chalerm Phra Kiat district of Nan; Muang and Li districts of Lamphun; Muang district of Phrae, Muang district of Phayao; and Muang and Mae Sot districts of Tak.