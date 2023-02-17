2,200-passenger cruise ship visits Chon Buri

About B20 million in revenue expected from two-day stay of Queen Mary 2

The Queen Mary 2 with more than 2,200 passengers and 1,200 crew is moored at Laem Chabang Port A 1 in Si Racha on Friday for a two-day visit. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

CHON BURI: A cruise ship with more than 2,200 tourists on board docked in Si Racha district on Friday to begin a two-day visit expected to generate 20 million baht for this eastern province.

Chon Buri governor Thawatchai Srithong led officials to welcome the Queen Mary 2, moored at Laem Chabang Port A 1 in Si Racha, around 9.30am.

The Bermuda-flagged vessel was making its first call at Chon Buri since before the outbreak of Covid-19. Its 2,204 passengers and 1,272 crew were planning various activities during their two-day trip to the province.

Mr Thawatchai said the arrival of the cruise ship showed Chon Buri was ready to receive tourists. The tourism economy in the province has been reviving steadily since the reopening of the country last October.

The visitors plan to visit various locations in the province such as Pattaya and Sattahip, with each tourist expected to spend around 10,000 baht, said the governor.

All told, the visit should bring about 20 million baht to the province, he added.