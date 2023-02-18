Latest 'triad' network boss faces charges

Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome raises an issue about a Chinese suspect who allegedly runs a shady business network during a House debate on Wednesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Police are preparing to press charges against another accused triad leader over his involvement in another shady business network in Thailand that founded an unlicensed Chinese association and a business school that illegally brought Chinese into the kingdom.

The move was in response to information uncovered by Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome about a Chinese suspect, identified as Yu Xinqi, who allegedly runs another shady business network similar to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant, during a House debate on Wednesday.

Mr Rangsiman was told by former massage parlour tycoon and politician Chuvit Kamolvisit that the suspect founded the Shaanxi Association, located in the jurisdiction of the Kannayao police, as a front for triad activity.

The association has reportedly not been registered and operates an illegal business school to provide student visas for its members.

It also has connections with high-ranking state officials, according to Mr Rangsiman.

It was also suggested that Mr Xinqi enjoyed taking pictures with influential Thais, such as the prime minister, which he uploaded to social media to dupe people in the United Kingdom and China into investing.

Citing 2020-2021 data, Mr Rangsiman said the association allegedly brought about 7,000 Chinese members of its network into the kingdom illegally.

Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, yesterday said police have coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to revoke the suspect's visa and located his whereabouts at a luxury house in Bangkok's Sai Mai district.

Pol Gen Surachate said police were already suspicious following Mr Xinqi's appearances with the rich and famous.

"Even I, myself, was captured in a photo [with him] without realising," he said. "I believe the association was backed by Thais."

The police plan to press charges against the suspect for investment fraud and establishing associations without licences, he said, adding that Mr Xinqi has been summoned for questioning to establish whether his house had been used as the association's base.

Action will also be taken against the Kannayao police for their failure to investigate the association.