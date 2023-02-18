Alleged Chinese 'triad' leader detained, visa revoked

Police take Mr Yu Xinqi, a Chinese national to the Immigration Bureau office in Suan Plu, Bangkok, for questioning over his alleged involvement in a shady business in Thailand. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Immigration police have revoked a visa of a Chinese man for his alleged involvement in a shady business network in Thailand.

Police took Yu Xinqi, chairman of the Shaanxi Association, to the Immigration Bureau's (IB) office in Bangkok’s Suan Plu area on Friday night. He was questioned for allegedly founding an unlicensed Chinese association and a business school that illegally brought Chinese people into Thailand.

The move came after Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome exposed that another Chinese triad leader was allegedly involved in a shady business network similar to Chinese businessman Chaiyanat "Tuhao" Kornchayanant during a House debate on Wednesday. He identified the suspect as Mr Yu.

The opposition MP was told by media firebrand and former massage parlour tycoon Chuvit Kamolvisit that the suspect founded the Shaanxi Association, located in the jurisdiction of the Kannayao police, as a front for triad activity.

The association has reportedly not been registered and operates an illegal business school to provide student visas for its members.

IB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan said on Friday that Mr Yu was detained under the Immigration Act, after police found his inappropriate behaviour regarding the establishment of an unlicensed association or illegal one. The IB has already revoked his visa.

According to the IB chief, Mr Yu held a retirement visa and has stayed in the kingdom for two years. He later submitted a request under immigration criteria to stay for another year in Chon Buri province. This type of visa is issued to foreigners aged 50 years or over who wish to stay in Thailand.

Checks found that Mr Yu followed proper immigration procedures to apply for the retirement visa by submitting a bank statement to authorities. An applicant is required to present a bank statement showing at least 800,000 baht or have a monthly income of at least 65,000 baht a month and the applicant’s 12-month income must not less than 800,000 baht.

Police have not yet pressed charges against Mr Yu and no arrest warrant was issued, Pol Lt Gen Pakphumpipat said.

Police investigators were the process of seeking information from the Chinese man. Details could not be disclosed, said the IB commissioner.

Mr Yu gave full cooperation to police while being taken from his house on Chatuchot Road in Vatcharaphon area.

Police were investigating allegations levelled against him to find out whether he allegely got involved in illicit drug, money laundering and other illegal businesses.

While being taken to the IB office in Suan Plu, Mr Yu spoke briefly to reporters saying, "It's OK. No worry, I could speak Thai a little bit."

The suspect was not handcuffed while being taken to a police van on Friday, according to reports.