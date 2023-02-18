Policeman's resignation letter cites 'loss of faith'

Disillusioned fellow officer says he'd also consider quitting if he didn't have debts

Bangkok Post File Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

A resignation letter purported to be from a Suphan Buri police sergeant has triggered a deluge of comments and queries after it was posted online.

The letter cites “protection of the guilty” and “neglect for honest officers” as reasons for the loss of morale. It also includes a statement that the officer “never faced a criminal charge or underwent a review by a disciplinary committee”.

The posting has drawn numerous comments and reactions on social media.

A fellow officer who shared the letter wrote on Facebook saying, “I feel the same. If I wasn’t in debt with the police cooperative I would also consider resigning, not because I don’t love the police — I love it very much — but because some higher-ups have made this organisation unbearable.”

Another user posted an image with the message “resignation is easier than changing the culture of an organisation you do not own”.

Most comments and reactions have been supportive of the officer.

The force has been rocked in recent months by a series of allegations that include enabling of Chinese gangsters to involvement in large-scale online gambling and extortion of tourists.

Earlier this week Prayut Chan-o-cha admitted that corruption in the Royal Thai Police has been going on for years, and all stakeholders involved must make a concerted effort to clean up the police force.