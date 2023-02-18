Rescue ‘heroes’ welcomed home from Turkey

PM praises Usar team for helping raise the country's international profile in humanitarian work

Rescuers from the Usar Thailand team arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday after completing their mission in Turkey. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A team of 42 Thai rescuers returned to the kingdom on Saturday after completing their mission in Turkey.

The Urban Search and Rescue team, or Usar Thailand, flew to Turkey on Feb 9 to help with the international aid effort after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

While there, the team provided aid to local people and helped recover 34 bodies.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted a welcome home ceremony at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday at 10.30am.

“On behalf of the Thais and the government, I’d like to welcome the 42 members of the Usar Thailand team after joining the rescue operation on Feb 9,” he said.

“I also want to thank everyone who took part in the operation to rescue survivors in Turkey.

“This is also the first time that Thailand has worked with other countries in a search and rescue mission, which raises the country’s reputation in terms of humanitarian assistance and strengthens ties with Turkey.”

He also praised the 42 members and their two search-and-rescue dogs as “heroes” and gave them medals.

Since a series of quakes hit Turkey and Syria earlier this month, more than 46,000 people in both countries have been killed.

Thirty-six Thais who had been living and working in the quake zone in Turkey returned home on a special flight on Thursday.

One Thai woman, who had been working in Iskenderun, died in the quake. Her body was returned to her native Chaiyaphum on Friday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hosts a welcome home ceremony for the rescuers at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

An Usar team member leads a rescue dog through the terminal. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)



