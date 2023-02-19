Doctor warns against 'deadly' cannabis treats

A sign banning cannabis and kratom leaves is seen at a school under the jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration in June 2022, after the government decriminalised cannabis. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A doctor has urged the government to speed up passing a law to regulate cannabis and cannabis-infused food products before someone becomes seriously ill or ends up dying as a result of consuming them unintentionally.

In a Facebook post, Dr Smith Srisont, president of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, wrote about a new case in which a child was hospitalised after suffering an extremely irregular heartbeat, apparently as a result of eating a jelly.

His parents later found out that the jelly was a cannabis-infused product sold at a sweets shop near the child's school, said the doctor, adding that it could be assumed the boy wasn’t aware the jelly contained cannabis.

The child’s heart rate was rising dramatically when he was rushed to the hospital, he said in the post, accompanied by photos of the same type of cannabis-infused jelly which he found on the internet.

“This isn’t the first case. Ask any emergency room doctors or psychiatrists working at state-run hospital and you will realise how many similar cases they have dealt with recently,” he said.

The situation is worsening and the government as well as other organisations concerned will have to work faster to better regulate cannabis, he said.

“One day it could be your child who consumes a cannabis-infused snack and then needs hospitalisation or even dies as a result of eating this kind of product,” he said.